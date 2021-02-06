Gunmen kill 2 Police officers, injure scores in Imo 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two policemen were said to have lost their lives and scores injured when suspected bandits attacked Umulowo police division in Obowo local government area of Imo state.

The attack which happened early hours of Saturday mounted tension in around the community as some of the villagers scampered for safety.

Narrating the incident to Vanguard, sources from the community, said: “The policemen who died resisted the armed robbers who were trying to force themselves into the police station in order to cart away the ammunition. Apart from that about four other police officers got injured in the process.

“We also discovered that the armed robbers have an assignment somewhere heading to Umuahia, and all they needed was enough weapons to execute their plans and that was while they targeted the Umulowo police division to pack up ammunitions.”

However, the community source said that “The armed robbers picked up some guns belonging to the officers and hurriedly left out of fear that there could be reinforcements both from the police and community vigilantes.”

Reacting on the development, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident said the police had commenced investigation to get full details of what happened.

