Gunmen kidnap Uniport lecturer, attack three journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a lecturer with the Linguistics and Communications Department of the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Jones Ayauwo.

This was just as bandits also attacked three journalists with the Rivers State Television Authority, RSTV, and Carter away their camera and phones.

The incidents happened on Sunday around Bori in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the victims were retuning to Port Harcourt from a function in Andoni LGA when the hoodlums attacked.

A source who preferred anonymity said: gunmen attacked travellers. They attacked RSTV journalists, Cletus Enerujama, ( a Translator), Godspwer Anele (Reporter)and Thursday Dick (cameraman). “The staff were waylaid by 4 armed men on their way from Andoni and their camera, phones with other valuables taken. “The Head of Linguistics, UNIPORT, Dr Jones Ayauwo was kidnapped to an unknown destination.” The source also noted that the RSTV staff who were attacked have visited at Bori Police Station to report the development.

Meantime, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to be fully furnished with the details.

Kindly Share This Story: