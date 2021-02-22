Gunmen kidnap monarch, Uniport lecturer, others in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugbohri and Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Unknown gunmen have abducted the traditional ruler of Ikuru town in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, Aaron Ikuru, at his residence, Monday morning.

The said kidnappers were also said to have abducted some boat travellers who were heading to Port Harcourt the same Monday.

It was learned that the monarch was picked Monday morning from his residence during a meeting.

This was after a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Jones Ayauwu, of the Department of Linguistics and Communications, who was returning to Port Harcourt who also hails Andoni was also whisked away by bandits, Sunday evening while travelling to Port Harcourt.

Mr Maurice Ikuru, who is the monarch’s palace spokesperson, disclosed that his principal was kidnapped Monday morning around Yes, 9 am.

This was just as bandits also attacked three journalists with the Rivers State Television Authority, RSTV, and Carter away their camera and phones.

The incidents happened on Sunday around Bori in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the RSTV victims were returning to Port Harcourt from a function in Andoni LGA when the hoodlums attacked.

A source who preferred anonymity said: gunmen attacked travellers. They attacked RSTV journalists, Cletus Enerujama, ( a Translator), Godspwer Anele (Reporter)and Thursday Dick (cameraman).

“The staff were waylaid by 4 armed men on their way from Andoni and their camera, phones with other valuables taken.

“The Head of Linguistics, UNIPORT, Dr Jones Ayauwo was kidnapped to an unknown destination.”

The source also noted that the RSTV staff who were attacked have visited Bori Police Station to report the development.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development said police have launched manhunt on the kidnappers.

Omoni said: “Yes, I can confirm the two cases of kidnap. One, the kidnap of a traditional ruler in Ikuru, who was abducted from his home and taken to an unknown destination. We are still making efforts to get him out.

“The second one was at Kpie in Khana Local Government where a lecturer was ambushed and taken away by unknown gunmen.

“As we speak we have mobilised our men to comb the bushes and creeks to ensure that both traditional ruler and the lecturer are released in record time. We are sparing no effort to ensure they are released as quickly as possible.”

Omoni noted that the kidnappers have not established contacts with the families of the victims, but assure the people of Andoni that police would do everything to free the victims.

He said: “For now they have not established contact for now. But, this thing is not put in the public domain but we know what we are going.

“We want to assure the people of Andoni that their two prominent sons will be released as soon as possible.

“Our advice is that people should increase their security consciousness. When you see a suspicious person in a situation does well to call the security agencies to arrest the situation for assistance.

“We should know when to move about and when not to leave your house. Criminals can carry out their activities at any time of the day. Whenever they prepare to carry our their act they do not mind whose ox is gud.

“They have done it and we are after them. I can assure you that the law will catch up with them. We are going to employ tact to ensure they are released in record time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

