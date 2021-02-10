Group charges citizens on project tracking, monitoring in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

A Nongovernment organization, ‘Say No Campaign’ has charged the citizens and civil society organizations to track local, state and federal government projects allocated to their communities.

The group made this call on Wednesday during the training of Civil Liberty Organizations, CSO’s and other citizens to deepen local oversight of government activities, budgets and projects in Enugu state.

The convener of the group, Mr, Ezenwa Nwangwu, addressing the participants at Adig Suites Hotel, Enugu, said the anti corruption engagement with community groups was aimed at improving citizens oversight of projects in the community.

The theme of the meeting was capacity building for deepening local oversight of government activities, budgets and projects supported by MacArthur Foundation.

Ezenwa while lamenting the abandoned projects in communities, said lack of transparency and accountability has plunged Nigerian government and society into an appalling state of corruption whereby officials, with impunity divert funds or blatantly refuse to implement projects.

He urged the participants to ensure they have knowledge of local, state and federal government projects in their various communities to allow them take action, adding that the projects are being funded with public money.

He charged the civil society organizations to form a coalition on anti corruption for improved project tracking and public procurement monitoring.

“Communities and citizens cannot relax and allow government to either function or not function without consequence because the government is financed by public funds accrued from various taxes imposed on citizens.

“It is the responsibility of citizens to make sure that these monies they contributed are not mismanaged but rather used to improve their quality of life through concrete projects and initiatives.

“This is why a program like this is important to make citizens aware of their stake in local governance and community development. Whether national, state or local government budgets, capital projects are a frequent feature and these projects are often cited in our communities, but part of the reason they never get implemented is that we have failed to get informed on details of the budget.

“Also, our nonchalant behavior towards the activities of government has cost us ample development in our communities. We would not have had the avalanche of abandoned projects in our communities and state if citizens in their groups and communities pay attention to structures that government and contractors erect in our localities”, he said.

He urged the community and civil society organizations to engage their representative at all level of government in a town hall meeting to present community priorities and charge them to deliver the projects.

Vanguard News Nigeria

