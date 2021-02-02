Breaking News
Translate

Group asks court to compel El-Rufai join 2023 Presidential race

On 1:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
El-Rufai pardons prisoners on New Year day
Governor Nasir El-Rufai

…suit adjourned indefinitely

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Attempt in court by the Nasiriyya Organisation 2023 to compel Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i to succeed President Buhari in 2023, could not sail through as a Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday adjourned the suit indefinitely.

The political group led by Garkuwa Ibrahim Babuga, had approached the asking it to compel Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However,Justice Nasiru Umar ,the Presiding Judge,  adjourned the case for failure of the group’s counsel to serve the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the court papers.

“We are in Court because the Governor has refused to accept our request to contest the election, “National Leader of the Nassiriyya Movement, Garkuwa Ibrahim Babuga,had told journalists.

READ ALSO: 2023 Presidency: Groups in 21 states root for El-Rufai

“We had no option than to approach the court because we had spoken to the Governor on the issue but he had declined our request. We also met his parents and relations but we did not get any positive response. ”

“El-Rufa’i is fit to be President based on his tract records of achievements. Many people are yearning for the El-Rufai’s Presidency. I don’t have to overblow the trumpet, you all have seen his developmental strides in the FCT and in Kaduna state. He is the best person for the villa in 2023,” he said.

“We  are still hopeful that the judgment will be in their favour. We are appealing  to elders from the North, to forget party differences, join forces and rally round Governor El-Rufa’i so that he contest and win the presidency,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!