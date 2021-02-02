Group asks court to compel El-Rufai join 2023 Presidential race

Kindly Share This Story:

…suit adjourned indefinitely

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Attempt in court by the Nasiriyya Organisation 2023 to compel Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i to succeed President Buhari in 2023, could not sail through as a Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday adjourned the suit indefinitely.

The political group led by Garkuwa Ibrahim Babuga, had approached the asking it to compel Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However,Justice Nasiru Umar ,the Presiding Judge, adjourned the case for failure of the group’s counsel to serve the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the court papers.

“We are in Court because the Governor has refused to accept our request to contest the election, “National Leader of the Nassiriyya Movement, Garkuwa Ibrahim Babuga,had told journalists.

READ ALSO:

“We had no option than to approach the court because we had spoken to the Governor on the issue but he had declined our request. We also met his parents and relations but we did not get any positive response. ”

“El-Rufa’i is fit to be President based on his tract records of achievements. Many people are yearning for the El-Rufai’s Presidency. I don’t have to overblow the trumpet, you all have seen his developmental strides in the FCT and in Kaduna state. He is the best person for the villa in 2023,” he said.

“We are still hopeful that the judgment will be in their favour. We are appealing to elders from the North, to forget party differences, join forces and rally round Governor El-Rufa’i so that he contest and win the presidency,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: