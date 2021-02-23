Gridlock: Lagos completes repair work on Eko Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, completed the palliative intervention on Eko Bridge, in support of the Federal Government’s efforts to replace the eight expansion joints on the highway.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who announced this, stated that the palliative entailed the cutting and removal of asphalt, as well as the placement of a steel plate on the affected parts of the bridge, pending the arrival of the reinforced rubber expansion joints to be installed as a permanent remedy.

Omotoso said: “The palliative was initiated by the State Government to ensure the safety of motorists and reduce traffic congestion. The intervention is the direct responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Works but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instructed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to take up the job immediately.

“The average resident does not want to know whose responsibility it is to effect the repairs. What is important is to get the work done and remove the gridlock.

“A permanent solution, which will be put in place soon, will eliminate the gridlock from the Alaka end of the road. The required reinforced rubber expansion joints, which have been ordered from the manufacturers, will be installed immediately they arrive in the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: