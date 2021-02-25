Breaking News
Translate

Grazing law: Benue govt releases 210 impounded cows to Fulani herders

On 5:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government, Thursday released to their owners 210 cows impounded from Fulani herders who earlier in the month violated the state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017.

Handing the cows over to the herders at the government confinement in Makurdi, the Commander of Benue Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki explained that the cows were released after the prescribed fines were paid.

According to him, “we are releasing a total of 210 cows to their owners. We arrested the 140 cows at the Mbalagh council ward of Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, on February 11, 2021.

“We also arrested 70 others at Gbajimba in Guma LGA, on February 16, 2021. The two owners came and paid their fines as stipulated by law that is why we are releasing them.

Also read: AK-47 for Self-defense: We’re shocked by Gov Lalong’s claim — AFAN

“As we do this I want to advise the herder to understand that we have an existing grazing law that is no respecter of any person. So if they want to do their business in Benue they should do the right thing by applying for land and ensuring that they ranch their cows anything outside that will not be tolerated,” Zaki said.

Reacting, the owner of the 140 cows impounded at Mbalagh, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna commended the government for ensuring the release of his livestock after the necessary payments were made.

Benue Livestock Guards Commander, Mr Linus Zaki,(left) SSA to the Governor on Herders Matters, Shehu Tambaya (right) with Benue MACBAN leaders and the cattle owners at the government confinement before the formal handover of the 210 cows.

On his part, the owner of 70 cows impounded in Gbajimba, Alhaji Mohammed Haro said after following due process his cattle were released without hitches and commended the government for returning the cow.

Reacting, the Benue state Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Ibrahim Galma who observed that four years after the law came into existence, herders were still violating its provisions called for sustained advocacy and sensitization campaign to further arm herders with the provisions of the law.

He said the herders were prepared to embrace ranching, “but our difficulty is how to strictly observe the law. It requires that we move from the rudimental level to the modern system which is ranching and we will have to adjust gradually.”

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!