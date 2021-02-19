Grandfather arrested in Delta for defiling seven years old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

OGWASHI-UKU Police Division has arrested a grandfather for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in Ubulu-Uku town, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The suspect who was simply identified as Madumeye was accused of inserting his fingers into the vaginal of the young girl, thereby causing her injuries.

Our Correspondent reports that the man who was said to be in his early seventies was still in police custody as at press time.

A reliable community source told newsmen in Asaba that the mother of the victim who became curious when she noticed unusual behaviour of her daughter, decided to interrogate her.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said upon interrogation, the victim told the mother that the suspect used his fingers on her private part, adding that the little girl was taken to the General Hospital, Ubulu-Uku where she was treated with bruises around her vaginal, after which she was discharged.

When contacted on the matter, the Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said she was out of the state and could not confirm the incident.

However, a Police source at Ogwashi-Uku, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was arrested following complaints lodged by the mother of the victim.

The Police source who also pleaded anonymity said the matter was being investigated.

