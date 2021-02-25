Government shall continue to deal with insurgents – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that government shall continue to deal with insurgents, as bandits, kidnappers and other criminals constitute threat to citizens across the country.

“Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with,” he said. The President spoke at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna, during the meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum on Thursday.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the President appreciated the efforts of the Northern States Governors for their contribution towards National Growth and development, “especially in this challenging period in our nation’s being where certain fundamental corporate existence needs to be frankly deliberated upon and actionable resolutions reached.”

He said the meeting was coming at a time when they were making steady progress in addressing the many challenges impeding development, such as providing critical infrastructure like roads, railways, airports among others, which are critical to economic prosperity.

He said government was also providing economic opportunities for citizens to pursue legitimate aspirations, adding that even though they were confronting the various dimensions of security challenges, they would continue the emancipation of the people from poverty and economic deprivation.

“I have already tasked the new Service Chiefs to devise new strategies that will end this ugly situation where the lives of our people continue to be threatened by hoodlums and criminals. I expect that at this meeting, your Forum will also discuss of building stronger collaboration with the security architecture and devise ways and the people in defeating criminality across the region and the nation at large.”

“I wish to advocate for, between the Northern Governors Forum synergy and other Forums in the other regions for the collective good of our Nation. You should endeavour to compare notes and peer-review one another to exchange ideas and adopt best practices for the good of the people you govern.”

“In this regard, I wish to commend the Chairman and members of this Forum for rising to the occasion to de-escalate the recent tension arising from clashes between herders which resulted in the loss of lives and properties. The efforts of the Forum in engaging all farmers, other parties and supporting the efforts of the Federal Government have gone a long way to ameliorate the situation. We need to sustain this tempo to attain total calm.”

“Today’s gathering also demonstrates the collective will of the people of the Northern part of this country to promote living together and staying amongst all Nigerians irrespective of religious differences,” he said.

