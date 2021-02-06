Gov Emmanuel immortalizes former Gov Nkanga

Kindly Share This Story:

…As AKSG holds valedictory session for ex-MILAD

In honour of Akwa Ibom’s first indigenous Military Governor, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, and an appreciation for his positive contribution to the growth of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council has resolved to name the new Ring Road 3 dual carriageway after the former Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet and Chairman of PANDEF.

Speaking at a special valedictory session held in honour of the departed former Governor at the Exco Chambers Government House, Uyo Friday, Governor Emmanuel described the late Military Governor as a close friend, confidante and brother, describing the late Nkanga as someone who remained a reference point for patriotism and statesmanship, submitting that his departure has left a vacuum difficult to be filled.

Governor Emmanuel described Nkanga as a reference point for patriotism, statesmanship and forthrightness. In his words, “Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Rtd, was a gentleman, an officer, a nationalist, a good Christian, my political Director-General, my personal friend, leader of Ibibio nation goodnight”.

Bemoaning his sudden passage, the Governor said Nkanga was a coordinating force in Akwa Ibom State and the entire South-South region.

“Words will fail me to describe how we grieved when we lost this Idongesit of our time, it took time for the void and disbelief to be filled with the acknowledgement that our icon now belongs to the ages and not with us anymore.

“That was when we realized how much he meant to us, how much we identified with him, how much he had become part of the Akwa Ibom dream, we feel a collective sense of deprivation because he still had a lot to contribute”, he stated.

The ceremony which was solemn, sober and mournful, featured tributes from the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt.(Hon) Aniekan Bassey, Senator Helen Esuene as well as former State Chief Judge, Rtd.Justice Idongesit Ntem-Isua and Chief Obot Etukafia who both had served as commissioners when the late Nkanga was Military Governor.

The occasion climaxed with the adorning of the casket of the late Military Governor with the national and state flags and observation of a minute of silence in honour of the departed hero and patriot.

