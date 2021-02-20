Gombe Government vows to prosecute hoodlums fueling violence in Billiri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail

Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Saturday vowed to prosecute hoodlums fueling violence in Billiri.

Inuwa Yahaya who made the assertion also suspended the process of the selection of a new Mai Tangle due to violence which caused loss of lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira, in Billiri town.

Tension rises in Billiri town, headquarters of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State over the selection of a new Mai Tangle after the demise of the Late Mai Tangle, Dr Abdu Buba Maisharu in January.

At least three people were killed, shops and mosques were lit up, the Billiri Central Mosque at the palace of Mai Tangle and that of Galadiman Billiri were destroyed, meanwhile the Galadiman Billiri’s mosque was burned by the hoodlums.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who make the statement during a statewide broadcast on Saturday said the suspension of the selection process became necessary as the government will not take a decision until normalcy returns to the Billiri town.

The Governor stressed that his government did not announce anyone as the new Mai Tangle.

While condoling the families of the affected victims, the governor called on the people to remain calm.

The governor had earlier on Saturday visited Billiri town to assess the damages made by the hoodlums.

