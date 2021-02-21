Go after criminals, not innocent civilians, commander charges troops

Kindly Share This Story:

Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), which is maintaining peace in Plateau and environs has warned troops to desist from molesting innocent civilians but to go after criminals.

Okonkwo spoke at the inauguration of a special operation code named “Hakorin Damisa” on Saturday in Bassa.

The Special operation, which would last for four days, aimed at reducing insecurity in some parts of Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau.

The commander, who charged the troops to be professional in their conduct, urged them to ensure that isolated killings, attacks and counter-attacks, armed robberies, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal acts were drastically reduced.

“You are here to dominate, neutralise the bad guys and stop all forms of insecurity in this area.

“Do not harass innocent civilians, they are not the enemy. Neither Irigwe nor Fulani are the enemies, the criminals are the enemies, so go after them.

“You must be professional in your conduct and operate within the ambit of the law.

“I want results, not excuses. So, ensure you dominate and stop the killings,” he urged.

On the rationale for the special operation, Okonkwo said it was aimed at addressing the rising spate of killings in parts of Bassa and Riyom LGAs, (NAN)

