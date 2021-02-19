Gentjan Cekeli reflects on his journey and setting a Guinness World Record

Kindly Share This Story:

Gentjan Cekeli is a man of few words. He is a young Entrepreneur passionate about mass communications. He loves informing people about the latest whereabouts all over the world.

Being an Albanian, he solely wanted to host a channel for his native country. At 23, he founded a news website, JOQ Albania Media. This news website is quite popular. It covers both national and international news. The news also covers a vast section on the request of the readers. It includes astrology, science, ‘believe it or not’ facts, and entertainment.

JOQ Albania Media also has a Facebook page. The page by the name, ‘Jeta Osh Qef’ implies ‘Life is funny’. Quite indeed! Gentjan runs this page and actively interacts with his consumers. On June 13th, he was notified by the Guniess Record committee that one of his posts has broken the world record. A post by Gentjan Cekeli on 4th March 2012 received 1,008,924 comments by his followers. This post became the most commented on, on Facebook.

On sharing his views, Gentjan said, “ I was overwhelmed. I didn’t see it coming. It was unexpected but surreal. The fact that It wasn’t intentional makes it more special.” Gentjan soon received the honor and certificate. He likes to lead a private life. He spends most of his time on his news website. He has plans to expand the network over the coming years.

Gentjan wants to focus on reporting the best and relevant information on his website. “ The title has made me realize I owe a huge responsibility now. I accept it and will strive to make sure the news reported is in interest for my people and the world.” He also shared he is loving the attention and getting accustomed to it!

