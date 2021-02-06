Gbajabiamila revalidates APC membership in Surulere, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and re-validation exercise to join the party.

Gbajabiamila made the call on Saturday in Lagos shortly after he re-registered to revalidate his membership of the party in Surulere Constituency, Lagos.

According to him, APC is the only party committed to the delivery of democratic dividends, urging Nigerians to “join the party of progress”.

He also urged the existing members of the party to participate and take advantage of the exercise to bring more people into the party.

“I want to urge Nigerians to use the opportunity of the registration/re-validation exercise to join the party; APC is the number one party, APC is the party of progressive.

“I also urge all our party members to participate in the exercise to update their membership and take ownership of the party.

“You need to take ownership of the party, and until you have registered or have been revalidated, you are obviously not yet an authentic member of the APC.

”It was when members updated their membership of the party that they could make complaints and contribute their quotas to the progress of the party,” Gbajabiamila said.

The speaker said the party was operating an open house policy and would admit all Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds.

He urged the party members in his constituency to move from communities to communities to mobilise new members to register into the party.

“My charge to you today is to go and look for those who have not registered before, those who were not members of APC.

“Those who are 15, 16, 17 years of age and not eligible to vote the time we had the last election. So, we want youths, everybody to be registered with the party,” he said.

The speaker said he was happy to be part of the exercise, adding that validating his membership meant that he had accepted the terms, conditions and policies of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of party members across different wards in Surulere I Federal Constituency witnessed the revalidation of the speaker’s membership of the party.

Many members of APC in the constituency also registered at the Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Surulere, whereof the Gbajabiamila revalidated his membership of the party.

