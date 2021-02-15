Gbajabiamila congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on emergence as WTO DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi said Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous confirmation by the General Council of the WTO to head the body is a testament to her years of experience in the financial sector both at home and abroad.

The Speaker noted that the “former two-time Finance Minister of Nigeria comes to office with a wealth of experience that spans several decades, saying her track record speaks volumes.”

He said Iweala’s pedigree would take the World Trade Organization to enviable heights during her term as the DG.

Gbajabiamila, who was elated by the news of Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence, said her confirmation has once again proved that Nigeria has experts that can compete favourably both at home and abroad.

He said as the first female and first African to head the WTO, the former Finance Minister and an ex-World Bank Director come to the office at the right time.

While calling on the new WTO DG to make Nigeria and Africa proud, Gbajabiamila wished her a successful tenure in office.

