Gbajabiamila commiserates with Rep. member over gunmen attack in Sokoto

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday commiserated with Alhaji Abdullahi Salame (APC- Sokoto), who was attacked by gunmen at his residence in Sokoto state.

Salame, who represent Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, was attacked by gunmen on Jan. 30, around 3am at his Bado area residence in the state.

According to Gbajabiamila, from the description of the armed men, any thing could have happened but with the intervention of the Almighty God all have been protected.

“I am here to commiserate with a brother, friend and indeed a very worthy allied for the unfortunate incident.

“We all know that we will have been here saying a different story but God spared his life and those of members of his family,” he said.

The Speaker prayed for the family, Sokoto state and the entire country for peace, unity and development, while hoping that his next visit to the lawmaker will be for celebration in the state.

Responding, Salame thanked the Speaker for his dedication and commitment towards a united Nigeria, saying his leadership has ensured a better legislation at the National Assembly.

