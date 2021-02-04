Fulani/Host communities feud: Northern Govs warn against inflammatory statements

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Leaders across political, ethnic, religious and community lines have been urged to shun utterances and actions that further fan the embers of distrust, hate, violence and retaliation in the ongoing feud between Fulani herders and some host communities in the Southern part of the country as such can easily escalate the situation and cause chaos.

The Northern Governors Forum which gave the caution noted that Nigeria is going through a lot and escalating such tensions would definitely not resolve any grievances but rather aggravate the situation to levels that could threaten national security.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong who spoke on the development asked Government officials, traditional rulers and opinion moulders to rise up and speak with one voice by not only condemning crime no matter who is involved but also sending the right signals to those who want to take the laws into their hands and trample on the Nigerian Constitution by attempting to deny others the rights to live and pursue their legitimate business in whatever place they choose to reside.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he said, “The Northern Governors Forum is concerned by lingering reports that herdsmen belonging to a particular ethnic group are being targeted in some parts of the South East and South West leading to loss of lives and properties. The recent intervention of the Nigerian Governors Forum led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi who met with stakeholders in Akure, Ondo State to calm the tension and forge amicable resolution of the issues is commendable.

Also read:

“While such intervention was celebrated as a success to be sustained through further engagement between herdsmen and representatives of affected communities, emerging reports of attacks on herders and the gradual introduction of ethnic sentiments in the conflict is disturbing and should immediately be nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand. While the Northern Governors Forum concedes to the rights of Nigerians to reside wherever they so desire without any molestation or discrimination, it also emphasizes that criminal elements should not be used to tar any particular ethnic group for any crime as that will portend danger to peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“Rather, such criminal elements should be exposed, isolated and made to face the law of the land without prejudice to their ethnic backgrounds as the motives or criminal actions cannot be said to be the position of their ethnic group. In the face of the recent worrisome developments, therefore, the Northern Governors Forum calls for calm and cautions Nigerians particularly those in the affected areas who might have been aggrieved or targeted to exercise restraint.

“Nigeria is going through a lot and escalating such tensions would definitely not resolve any grievances but rather aggravate the situation to levels that could threaten national security. Leaders across political, ethnic, religious and community lines should avoid utterances and actions that further fan the embers of distrust, hate, violence and retaliation which can easily escalate the situation and cause chaos.”

He added, “Relevant Government officials, traditional rulers and opinion moulders must also rise up and speak with one voice by not only condemning crime no matter who is involved, but also sending the right signals to those who want to take the laws into their hands and trample on the Nigerian Constitution by attempting to deny others the rights to live and pursue their legitimate business in whatever place they choose to reside.

“Security agencies must equally be firm and rise up to the occasion by protecting all law-abiding citizens against the threat to their lives and properties irrespective of their ethnic or other affiliations. They should also send a clear and unambiguous message to those threatening the peace that they will act decisively to stop them from plunging the nation to anarchy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: