Fulani Herdsmen/Kwara govt cautions communities against violence, xenophobic statements

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Against rising cases of statements by communities against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in their domains, Kwara State Government on Tuesday cautioned them against launching xenophobic attacks against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in their midst, calling for calm while government works with all stakeholders to maintain law and order.

Recall that the people of Oro Land in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara state and kinsmen of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture have issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen in Okerimi-Oro community to relocate to ensure security in the area.

The Community under the aegis of Oro Descendants Union (ODU) in a statement, titled, WE REJECT UNLAWFUL OCCUPATION OF LAND IN OUR COMMUNITY BY BORORO/FULANI, signed by the national president and national publicity secretary of the union, Alhaji Uthman Balogun and Mr. Kayode Adeyipo respectively said that the herdsmen allegedly evicted from Oyo state, had occupied Okerimi-Oro community since the last week of January 2021.

Also, Kwara South Vision, a non-partisan group called on the people in the seven local government Councils in the zone not to allow herdsmen migrating from the Southwest to have a permanent settlement in the state.

The group in a statement by its General Secretary, Wale Soladoye after its inaugural meeting held at Ajase-ipo, headquarter of the Senatorial zone said that it received with great concern and apprehension, the news of the influx of Fulani Herdsmen running from Oyo and Osun States into Kwara South.

But the government in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government Prof Saba Mamman Jibril said “Our state is known for peace, harmony, and hospitality to one another and all sojourners among us.

