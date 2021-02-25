Fulani/herders Crisis: Diri urges Bauchi, Benue Governors to sheath swords

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douyo Diri has urged the governors of Bauchi and Benue states to sheath their swords over their disagreement on herders and farmers crisis.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom have been in a cold war for several days over the endemic farmers and herders clashes in the country.

Governor Diri, during a courtesy visit to Governor Mohammed on Thursday in Bauchi, urged the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus to intervene in the conflict between the two governors to avoid escalation, while also advising party members to not dabble into the matter so as not to promote internal crisis in the party and country.

“It is very disturbing to read on the pages of national newspapers the two governors of Bauchi and Benue engaging in the cold war. I appeal to the party leadership to intervene in the matter, and no party member should speak on the contentious issue again, please,” he appealed.

Responding, the Bauchi state governor thanked Mr Diri for the intervention and promised not to speak on the contentious issue again or against Governor Ortom.

