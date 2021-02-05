FRSC orders full enforcement of COVID-19 health regulations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered full enforcement of COVID-19 health protection regulations as directed by the Federal Government.

Oyeyemi gave the order while addressing the FRSC high command on Road Traffic Crashes and facilities on Friday in Abuja.

He said there was an urgent need to protect the health and well-being of all Nigerians, noting that the COVID-19 Health Protection regulations 2021 affected members of the Corps in their individual capacities and were expected to comply as may be required of them.

The FRSC boss said it was expected of the Corps, as law enforcement and regulatory agency of government, to enforce some specifics of the regulations.

He said it was important to examine closely part 2 of the new regulation which related to the fleet operation and general road transport.

According to him, part 5 (35) and (36) on enforcement application, mandated the Corps to implement and apply the regulations as follows:

“Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service,(NIS) the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria,

“And other relevant Local Government, States and Federal Government agencies are hereby directed to enforce the provisions of these regulations,” said Oyeyemi.

He said the regulation stipulated that any officer of the enforcement agencies that failed, neglected or refused to enforce the provisions of the regulations shall be subjected to disciplinary action by the disciplinary body of his respective agency.

Oyeyemi added that the successful enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations was known to have been slowed down by certain intractable issues, among which was the overloading of vehicles.

This, he said, was either with passengers and or passengers and animals in the same vehicle as well as bribery and corrupt practices.

“Both of these have led to dwindled enforcement levels, particularly given the uncooperative nature of some of the motorists and passengers who see regulation as an avoidable waste of time.

“The situation also necessarily calls attention to the need to take a closer examination of the Corps command administration with a view to improving on it,” he said.

The FRSC boss called on the Corps to sustain its roles in the face of national emergencies, noting that the Corps would deploy its human and material resources in the best manner possible.

This, he said would help to accomplish the national task of defeating COVID-19 and further other road traffic ills in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

