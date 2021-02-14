From sorrow to Joy: Pastor Muoka calls for holiness

Kindly Share This Story:

…as church records scores of miracles

By Olayinka LATONA

THE General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has admonished Nigerians to live lives of holiness, imbibe honesty and integrity for the manifestation of God’s wish for their lives.

Muoka gave the advice at the just concluded two days crusade tagged: ‘From Sorrow to Joy’ held at the international headquarters of the church at Ijesha, Lagos.

Pastor Muoka in his sermon enjoined Christians and everyone on the need to be steadfast, lead a righteous lives as well as be mindful of the second coming of Jesus Christ. Adding that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

In his words: “Sin is dangerous. It is destructive and yet almost the whole world has gone into sin.Unbelief is sin. Selfishness is sin; Covetousness is sin, Insincerity is sin; backbiting, murmuring, speaking evil of others, these are terrible sin.

“Going to native doctors, stealing from government, stealing from companies and individuals, that is sin.

“If you are among those people that are involved in fornication, adultery, homosexuality, lesbianism, abortion; that is terrible wickedness. Fighting and quarreling, smoking and drunkenness; all these are evil. Ask for the mercy of God.

“Are you into polygamous marriage or you have sent away your wife or you moved away from your husband? That is sin. Are you a woman dressing like a man or a man dressing like a woman, all that is sin.

Continuing: “Beloved, notwithstanding the economic tension, political pressure and social nervousness in the society at this point in time, one thing that is undisputable is the fact that God knows the beginning from the end and all things are subjected to His will. He is the Alpha and the Omega, the Almighty God who determines the cause of events.”

He noted that the happenings around the country and the world at large were signs of the end time and second coming of Jesus Christ.

As the congregation were rejoicing and thanking the God of Chosen for the innumerable testimonies being recorded, a young woman blind from birth was accompanied to the Testimony podium by her husband.

The congregation were shocked as Mr Bassey testified that his wife was born blind and that he loved her all the same when he met her and decided to marry her. They have since been married for six years.

He said: “When he heard the message of the Pastor and saw the miracles on the first day, he repented immediately of the life of smoking and drinking. He further made up his mind to sow a seed for the healing of his wife.

“While Bro Bassey was going about seeking for how to raise money and sow the seed, he was called on the phone that the eyes of his wife has opened while the Pastor of The Lord’s Chosen was praying.

“This is indeed the finger of God, I cannot quantify the extent of God’s love towards me. It has not been seen in this fashion before now. We return all glory and praises to the King of kings, the Lord of lords. We thank you the God of Chosen,” Mr. Bassey said happily.

