French Trade Minister to visit Nigeria on economic diplomacy

By Victoria Ojeme

The French government says it is committed to developing economic ties and bringing French businesses to Nigeria in order to boost people-to-people and business links.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Jarome Pasquier, said this will be facilitated by the visit of France’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester to Nigeria.

Pasquier disclosed this during a visit yesterday to the Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria is one of the key trading partners to France and as such cannot afford not to further strengthen the business bilateral relationship between the two countries.

According to him, “France is determined to woo more investors to Nigeria in order to take advantage of Nigeria’s economic diversification process and other infrastructural development such as; Development of Free Trade Zones, Agro-Industries, Livestock, Ranching Activities, Tropical Agriculture, Geographic Information with aim of Nigeria’s products getting international recognition.”

Earlier, the Nigerian minister, Adebayo has said that Nigeria has been one of France’s largest trading partners in Sub-Saharan Africa and ranked among the top ten (10) Nigeria’s Export destinations.

Adebayo commended French Companies operating in Nigeria which has culminated into massive inflow of Foreign Direct Investment into the country, adding that this has contributed immensely in providing job opportunities to Nigerian Youth.

Adebayo further revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Administration is doing a lot in the area of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) as well as improving in the World Bank’s ranking. He therefore urged France Companies to leverage on Nigeria’s investment opportunities to invest in the country.

“The government is creating a lot of Industrial Parks which France and other countries can further leverage on to improve economic ties with Nigeria,” he said.

In the area of corruption, the Minister stressed that the present administration has been doing a lot to curb corruption and other vices in the country.

He also disclosed that it’s time to invest more in the country, especially in the area of Agro-Allied Industries, Mining Sector, Information Technology, Transportation, Energy among others.

Adebayo stressed that Nigeria has a very conducive investment climate which makes it one of the leading Countries that offer good opportunities and safety to foreign investors.

