By Kingsley Omonobi— ABUJA

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa (rtd) with an assurance that the French government will partner with the agency in its renewed resolve to tackle drugs menace in Nigeria.

Ambassador Pasquier said his visit to the NDLEA Chairman was informed by the giant and positive strides recorded in the fight against drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, within the short time that Marwa had been in charge of the anti-drug outfit.

“I came here with a French technical expert in the fight against drugs. We are very much willing to cooperate with Nigeria in fighting drug trafficking and drug sale.

“We have been impressed with the seriousness with which the agency is tackling the menace.

“We are ready to provide support in the aspect of exchange of information, provision of equipment and language training particularly since Nigeria is surrounded by Francophone countries,” Pasquier said.

He noted that the fight against drugs is a global problem that cannot be fought successfully by individual countries, saying that was why France is willing to support the NDLEA in any possible way deemed necessary by the agency.

In his response, Gen Marwa thanked the Ambassador for the visit, even as he expressed appreciation for all the technical support, training and offer of more collaboration in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

His words: “We have received tremendous assistance in the area of training, logistics, tactical support which has greatly assisted us.

“Drug issue is global and unless there is this type of collaboration, we can’t do more.

“We have changed strategies and are moving offensively because the drug menace has really impacted negatively on the society particularly on the youths.

“There has to be unity of purpose and collaboration to contain the menace,” Marwa added.

