Four men docked for allegedly stoning police officers

Four men who allegedly attacked a police patrol team by throwing stones at the officers appeared on Thursday before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Abiodun Oke, 25; Jamiu Aminulahi, 24; Michael Kelechi, 30; and Innocent Ikenna, 22, all residing in Ketu area of Lagos, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and damage to property.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m., on Ikosi Road, Ketu.

Perezi said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that could cause a breach of public peace by assaulting the policemen.

He said they threw stones at Insp. Jeremiah Amaste, Insp. Chinenye Aguomo, Insp. Desmond Okosun and Insp. Gbenga, while they were executing their lawful duty.

“The team of policemen while on patrol saw the defendants beating a tricycle driver as a result of a supposed fee the tricycle operator was to pay the defendants which he had not pay them.

“The policemen decided to intervene, but they were assaulted by the defendants,” the prosecutor said.

He said they also damaged a Sienna SUV vehicle with reg.no: KSF 476 GI, property of the Nigerian Police.

Perezi said that the estimated value of the damage done to the bus was about N50,000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M Ajayi, granted all the defendants N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi said the sureties addresses must be verified.

The magistrate, also directed that the sureties must provide three recent passport photographs, and adjourned the case until March 10 for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

