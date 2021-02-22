Former Nigeria First Lady urges FG to complete Yar’Adua’s e-library project

Kindly Share This Story:

The wife of late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Hajiya Turai Yar’ Adua, has appealed to the Federal Government to complete the e-library initiated by her late husband at the Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Mrs Yar’Adua said ”this is to remember my husband’s legacies and as an alma mater of the school and due to the importance of e-library to human and societal development”.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA), Mr Sam Israel, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Monday.

The former first lady said e-library would go a long way to help students, when addressing President General of KOBA, Engr. Edward Ujege, and his National EXCO courtesy visit to the family of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in Abuja on Monday.

She said that the project, if completed, would improve the standard of education in the state and country at large.

According to her, “I am overwhelmed with the visit, KOBA is one of the most organised old boys association in Africa.

“There is a need to put in necessary effort in place to ensure that my late husband have a thumb of reference and remembrance in his Alma mater, Government College Keffi.”

Mrs Yar’Adua commended the effort of KOBA for remembering and identifying with the deceased family and assured them of support at all times.

Ujege, however, told the former Nigeria first lady that they were in her residence as a mark of honour, respect and to identify as well as remember the family of one of their own, late president Yar’Adua.

” We are also here to seek for your intervention towards mobilising relevant authorities to see to the completion of the e-library in Government College, Keffi, which was initiated and named after our father and your late husband, who is one of us before his death.

“The project when completed will serve as a mark of honour and remembrance to our late president, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“And the project, if completed, will serve our children and the society at large considering the importance of e-library to the development of the education sector and the society large,” he said.

The association’s president-general also urged members of KOBA and other relevant authorities to contribute positively towards the completion of the project.

He noted that the school has produced many Nigerians, who have occupied important positions in the past and now.

Besides, he urged all members, including Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister for Information and Culture, to continue to give back to the school what the institution has given them.

He assured of the association’s continued commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that would improve on the standard of education in the school and the country at large.

The KOBA president-general was accompanied by the Vice President of KOBA, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal, among others.

