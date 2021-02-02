Kindly Share This Story:

*Support Ganduje on ban on cattle movement

*Charge Immigration to secure land borders effectively

By Dayo Johnson— AKURE

Chairman South-West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has declared that most crimes perpetrated in government forest reserves across the region are done by foreigners.

Akeredolu also said that the governors in the region commended the submission of the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that cows should not be moved from the North to the South again for grazing.

He said this during a visit to his office by ACG Dora Amahian, the zonal coordinator Zone ‘F’ of the Nigeria Immigration Service, comprising Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states.

While he decried the activities of some foreign herders in the forest reserves, the Ondo State governor charged the officers of the immigration service to heighten security at the land borders, said the rate foreigners are coming into the country through the land borders was alarming.

He asked the immigration service to do more in securing the land borders so as to prevent unknown individuals from coming into the country without record and identity.

”We all know what this service is established to do. It’s clear to us. The number of people who come into Nigeria through the land border is becoming alarming.

Akeredolu said: “Knowing your efforts to secure our borders, we are worried about some foreigners that come in and are almost permanent in our forest reserve. I know a number of criminal activities that are being perpetrated in our reserves that are done by foreigners.

“Yes! Foreigners. They might be Fulani, but they are not Nigerians. I think there must be collaborations. Collaborations with other security agencies. That way you can function well and achieve more results. Collaborate with security agency like Amotekun.

“Peace is very important to us, not only in the South-West or Ondo State, but peace in the country. All over the country, we are being ravaged by foreigners.”

Earlier in her address, ACG Dora Amahian said the passion of the governor for good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy has been seen in his ability to maintain peace as evident in the peaceful co-existence of the diverse people of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

