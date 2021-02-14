Foreign mission alerted about plots to blackmail Nigerian diplomats

Kindly Share This Story:

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has drawn the attention of foreign missions to plots by some organizations to blackmail the immediate past service chiefs.

According to the group, the group and their NGO members through their petition aims to criminally malign the country’s former military heads and ultimately scuttle their imminent confirmation as ambassadors.

The SHAC raised this alarm on Monday at a press conference in Abuja.

In his address, Comrade Ogbe Owoicho, Director, Foreign Affairs noted that it is laughable that the petitioners called for the diplomatic community to disqualify the former service chiefs over falsehood.

While disclosing that such is the responsibility of the Senate, Comrade Owoicho called on these foreign nations to disregard the rants contained in the letters that were delivered to embarrass their diplomatic missions.

He noted that it is pertinent those nation that profess themselves as friends of Nigeria immediately to put this coalition in its place.

The group, however, urged the Federal Government to note that complacency is no longer an option in view of the repeated diplomatic salvos fired against the country.

To avoid future occurrence, it further called on Nigerian authorities to slam the groups in the coalition and the people behind them.

