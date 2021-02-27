Five electricity workers injured in IED planted by Boko Haram in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Five Workers struggling to repair the vandalized T159 kilovolt tower along Maiduguri-Damaturu road have sustained various degrees of injuries when their operational vehicle stormed a planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by insurgents on Saturday.

Recalled that insurgents had damaged T159 Kilovolt tower along Maiduguri/ Damaturu road, six weeks ago.

This plunged Maiduguri, the state capital into total darkness with prices of iceblocks remains costly as, residents, welders and many others who relied on electricity for means of livelihoods complained bitterly.

Sources said as the electricity workers made to carry out repairs around 11:30 am on Saturday, the mines their vehicle stepped upon exploded.

According to Bitrus Yaga, a witness who narrowly escaped the tragedy, the mines exploded when one of the vehicles conveying the workers climbed it.

“We thank God that none of them died in the explosion, but all the five persons were seriously wounded as a result of IEDs planted by Boko Haram; they are currently at University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital receiving treatments,” Yaga said.

A security source confirmed the incident, saying, “just got an information that power company staff working on the light issue along Maiduguri – Damaturu road, ran into a planted IED and their vehicles destroyed.”

