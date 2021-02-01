Fitch Report: Sierra Leone’s ex-VP kicks, backs Emefiele’s economic agenda

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

FORMER Vice President of Sierra Leone and a leading member of Sierra Leone APC party, Alhaji Sam Sumana, has joined in condemning Fitch’s report that criticised the ongoing economic agenda of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The global rating agency, had in its recent report, faulted the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to print more money to finance the federal government’s budget.

Fitch, had in its report claimed that the repeated financing of government’s budget by the CBN through Ways and Means was a risk to Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability.

But in a statement issued from Freetown, Sumana said he backed the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The former Sierra Leonean Vice President noted that the efforts of the CBN governor did not only help Nigeria but has also brought economic stability to the country and the entire West Africa.

Instead of castigating him and rubbishing his noble efforts, Sumana said the entire African continent should be celebrating Emefiele.

He noted that the governor of Nigeria’s apex bank has demonstrated clearly his commitment to his national /regional economic growth agenda.

