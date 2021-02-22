First Rhema solutions felicitates with Ita-Giwa at 75

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Company First Rhema Solutions Limited has congratulated Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on her 75th birthday.

In a Congratulatory message signed by the chairman Amb Mark Obi, the ICT company described Senator Ita-Giwa as ageless Woman.

“Today we lack words to celebrate you mummy for all your achievements.

“You are such a noble and ageless woman who finds joy in helping others .

“We appreciate God for the strength and grace given to you in affecting humanity.

“On behalf of the management and staff of First Rhema Solutions Limited we Congratulate you on the occasion of your 75th birthday.

“May the Almighty God keep you in perfect Health and give you an outstanding Peace always.”.

Senator Florence Ita Giwa is a former senator from cross River State and Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters

