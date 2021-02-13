First Professor of Business Law, Olawoyin, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Professor G. A. Olawoyin is dead. He was the first Professor of Business Law.

He died in a private hospital in Lagos Saturday evening.

Professor G. A. Olawoyin, SAN was born on Monday, July 31, 1939 in Ile-Ife into an upper middle class family. Following his primary education in the Royal School, at 135 Iremo Road, Ile-Ife; (His maternal grandfather’s private school) African School, Ilesa; African School, Oke-Eso, Ile-Ife and Central School, Ilare, Ile-Ife, Professor Olawoyin proceeded to Oduduwa College and later Ogbomoso Grammar School where he emerged as the best student at the final examination.

He worked briefly with the Federal Civil Service in Lagos and Nigerian Breweries Limited as an Accounts Clerk. He started his Higher Secondary School Certificate Programme at Abeokuta Grammar School, Abeokuta in January 1959.

The young Olawoyin sat for his General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level in January 1962. He passed the examination in flying colours and this enabled him to gain admission into the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (University of London).

He received his Bachelor‟s and Master‟s degrees in Law from University of London in 1965 and 1966 respectively.

