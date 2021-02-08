Fire guts a section of Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium Hall –Official

Kindly Share This Story:

An early morning fire, on Monday, gutted part of the gymnasium hall of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, in Kaduna, according to eyewitnesses, who also said that the fire lasted for three hours and its cause was still unknown.

The North West Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

“Yes it is true that a fire incident was recorded at the Gymnasium Hall of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. We thank God that no loss of lives or injuries were recorded,” he said.

On the extent of damage caused by the fire, he said that it only affected the changing rooms and adjoining offices, but the gymnasium Hal itself was intact.

He said that already, a committee had been set up to investigate and determine what caused the fire, and suggest ways of forestalling further recurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that exactly a week ago, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North West Zone, organised a stakeholder meeting in Kaduna where ways of preventing fire outbreaks and its mitigation were discussed. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

