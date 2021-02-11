Fintech firm unveils Wole Arole as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

A financial technology, fintech, and brokerage firm, TigerWit, has unveiled Woli Arole (Toyin Bayegun) as their brand ambassador.

The foreign exchange, forex, trade giant headquartered in the United Kingdom, presented Woli to newsmen in Lagos after the signing ceremony, describing him as “accessible because of his character and he has been a very long-lasting brand.”

Expanding on the choice of Arole, Director, TigerWit Africa, David Onaolapo, told newsmen, “His work ethics, personality and character speak for him. But I’ll like to come from the angle of who we are as a brand. It is about why are we different.

“We want somebody who embodies the brand itself; it’s not just about the brand calling itself different or client focused— we wanted someone who mirrors exactly what we do.

“We look at what we stand for; at TigerWit we stand for clarity, accountability, character and what is very lacking in the financial market— transparency.

“So we looked at what we stand for and we needed someone who can represent those qualities.

“The financial industry has made us know that it’s rigged with a lot of manipulation and malpractice, so for once we wanted a situation where we prioritise access to financial market, build it on a platform where everybody is treated equally, whether trading with a billion dollars or with a hundred dollars.

“We know that there are ways that corporations give preference to the bigger clients. But what we’ve done is to create level ground that fosters transparency and accountability.

“We have a platform that’s built on a secure blockchain system, where every transaction made is protected, secured and immutable.”

For TigerWit’s Head of Marketing, Kennedy Adetayo, “Arole is a very strong person. In terms of commercial value, he’s one of the most commercially-accepted brands across Nigeria.

“He’s been able to effectively pass across the brand to the audience across the years. And that’s one of the reasons we’re sure that this collaboration is going to be mutually beneficial.”

In his acceptance speech, the new TigerWit Brand Ambassador, Woli Arole, said he was not carried away by the name of the firm or their partnership with Premier League champions, Liverpool FC.

His words: “I actually checked out how they work and I think it’s a brilliant one. It separates them from the rest.

“There’s nothing like when you do what is transparent and people can see it. That is what you can represent in public.

“So when people ask me questions about it, I can say I am trading on the platform, too.

“When an influencer is involved himself, it preaches the authenticity and predictability of the brand. So I think if it’s not TigerWit, it’s nothing.”

The fintech, TigerWit, provides clients wide range of instruments for online trading including forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies and equity CFDs 24 hours a day.

Vanguard News Nigeria

