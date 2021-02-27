FG focused on securing release of kidnapped ‘Jangebe Girls’ — APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed the safe release of the school children, teachers and their family members who were abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, saying the government is now focused on securing the release of girls kidnapped from their school in Jangebe, Zamfara state.

National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja.

The party also expressed delight at the earlier release of Niger State Transport Authority passengers.

“It is truly heartwarming that the abductees have been reunited with their families and loved ones. We appreciate the government’s efforts at all levels including non‑State actors which ensured the safe release of the abductees.

“While President Muhammadu Buhari government’s resolve and capacity to end cowardly attacks on soft targets is not in doubt, we must collectively do more to end the scourge, particularly tighter security around schools.

“We assure Nigerians that focus is on the safe release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State”, APC said in the statement.

