FG donates relief items to victims of Borno IDPs fire disaster 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The federal government through the North East Development Commission (NEDC) at the weekend donated relief materials worth millions of Naira to victims of the recent fire incident at displaced camps in Borno State.

Our correspondent reports that an early morning fire incident at the Customs House IDP Camp last Tuesday killed two persons and razed down over 620 houses.

The Managing Director NEDC, Dr Mohammed Alkali while handing over the materials to the Director-General, State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo at the camp, said President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the victims of the fire disaster and directed for the delivery of the assorted food and non-food items.

He said that the donation was part of the NEDC’s efforts to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

Alkali said: “The incident happened a few days ago, instantly, President Muhammadu Buhari showed concerns and directed the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to do something quickly as possible to cushion the effect of the incident on the people.

“Today, each of the households is going to get 2 bags of rice, 2 pieces of blankets, 2 mats, 2 wrappers, 2 men wear, 2 cartoon of macaroni and 2 cartoons of spaghetti. So we are here to provide respite to the victims as directed by the president”. He said.

