FG disburses N27bn as part of MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has said that it has disbursed N27 billion to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme.

Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum. Made this disclosure yesterday while giving the update on the MSMEs.

Katagum who is also the Chairperson, Steering Committee, Msme Survival Fund And Guaranteed Off-Take Schemes disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

She also said that the government is set to roll out the last two schemes that make up the Survival Fund, says the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum.

She said that the Steering Committee for the Survival Fund would turn it its reports to the Ministry of Finance adding that the committee was now anticipating the second tranche if the fund.

According to her, the schemes that have already commenced were progressing seamlessly, adding that Nigerian have fully embraced the scheme.

“The Federal Government is set to rollout the last two schemes of the MSMEs Survival Fund component of the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) namely, the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme (GOS) and the General MSMEs Grant.

“Two of the components approved under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) are the MSMs Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take Scheme.

“The Steering Committee approved the implementation of the 2 Schemes in 5 distinct parts namely; the Payroll Support Scheme, Artisan and Transport Scheme, Formalization Support Scheme, General MSMEs Grant and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme.

“Under these two components, the portal will open from 11:59pm on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 to Thursday 18th February 2021 for the Guaranteed Off take Scheme (GOS) and General MSME Grant Applications.

“All interested MSMEs can go directly to the Portal and register for either of the Schemes free of charge,” she said.

She explained that the purpose of Guaranteed Offtake Scheme (GOS), is to stimulate direct local production by enabling 100,000 MSMEs in the production sector with funds to produce post COVID lock down stimulus products.

She listed the products of interest to include: Face Masks, Hand sanitizer, Liquid Soap, Disinfectant and Processed Foods.

In his remarks, The Special Assistant to the President of MSMEs Mr Tola Johnson in the office of the Vice President, said that a total of 100,000 businesses across the 36 states and FCT will benefit.

He said that for the guaranteed offtake scheme, 2,640 businesses will benefit from 34 states while Abia state will get 3,080 beneficiaries, Kano 3,280 and Lagos 3,880 beneficiaries.

