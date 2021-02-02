Kindly Share This Story:

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that it’s suicidal for the Federal Government to be selling off assets to fund its budget.

According to Obi, selling off assets is like selling off the future for the sake of the present, wondering “what will your children use tomorrow.”

Peter Obi, a businessman and vice presidential candidate in 2019, said this on Arise TV’s Morning Show, on Monday, when asked to comment on FG selling off assets.

At the interview session, he also expressed reservations over the claims of Garba Shehu that Transparency International, TI’s low rating in the corruption index was an indictment of Nigerians and not President Muhammadu Buhari or his administration.

Peter Obi said any assessment of a country is about the government and not of the citizens: “It’s an assessment of transactions within the government and corporate body.”

Vanguard had reported that Shehu, the Presidency’s spokesman, had said TI’s rating was not only blind to the Federal Government’s achievements, but was a judgement on Nigerians. Read the story HERE.

Meanwhile, asked on Arise TV, on Monday, his take on the Federal Government selling off assets to fund its budget, Obi said: “It’s like asking me what is my take on selling my property in order to live for today what my children are going to live with.

“If you sell the assets today, what are you going to sell tomorrow? What we need to do, as I keep saying, is to cut the cost of governance.

“You cannot have a budget where your recurrent expenditure is 70 to 80% and then funding it with borrowing and sale of assets. You are just committing suicide,” Peter Obi declared.

