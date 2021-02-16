Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FG begins verification of employees of non-core MDAs

On 4:25 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FG begins verification of employees of non-core MDAs

The Federal Government has begun the verification of employees of non-core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

Mrs Anne Atta, the Director, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known on Monday in a statement issued by Mr Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director, Press, Office of HOCSF.

According to Atta, the exercise is meant to capture all Human Resource records of non-core employees of the concerned MDAs.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on emergence as WTO DG

She noted that the exercise was about the credibility of the records that would help the government in planning.

“This is to ensure a successful exercise, the host Parastatals and Agencies are requested to accord necessary support and cooperation to officers delegated for this exercise.

“The exercise, which commenced today, Monday, Feb. 15, is expected to end on Feb. 26,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!