FG begins verification of employees of non-core MDAs

The Federal Government has begun the verification of employees of non-core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

Mrs Anne Atta, the Director, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known on Monday in a statement issued by Mr Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director, Press, Office of HOCSF.

According to Atta, the exercise is meant to capture all Human Resource records of non-core employees of the concerned MDAs.

She noted that the exercise was about the credibility of the records that would help the government in planning.

“This is to ensure a successful exercise, the host Parastatals and Agencies are requested to accord necessary support and cooperation to officers delegated for this exercise.

“The exercise, which commenced today, Monday, Feb. 15, is expected to end on Feb. 26,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

