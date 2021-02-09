FFK’s alleged defection to APC: Our party not for Kanus, Shekaus, PGF DG kicks

Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has kicked against any attempt to admit a former Aviation minister and chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying to do so would tantamount to ‘rewarding scandalous behaviour’.

Lukman in a statement issued Tuesday and titled “APC: Reminder about Our Values”, said as a progressive party, the APC should not be for someone like Fani-Kayode, asking whether the party leadership would also contemplate admitting secessionist agitator, Nnamdi Kanu or Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau into its fold.

“Without being academic in any way, the issue of values is basically about the qualities of people and the vision they hold. What kind of people are we aspiring to attract into our party?

“Do we want to reduce our party into one in which everybody is welcome? Can we for instance in any way or form contemplate having a Nnamdi Kanu or Abubakar Shekau as a member?

“If that were to be the case, why don’t we just have INEC register IPOB and Boko Haram as political parties and allow them to field candidates for elections?

“We may be tempted to argue that Mr Fani-Kayode is not Nnamdi Kanu or Abubakar Shekau. It is however difficult to fathom what qualifies him to be associated with our leaders at that high level?

“At this rate, one day, Nigerians will just wake and see some of our leaders presenting Mr Fani-Kayode to President Buhari as a new member of our party.

“Although we can confidently argue that President Buhari will not approve such deranged possibility, it is important to caution that such consideration will be stretching the trust of party members beyond acceptable limits.”

