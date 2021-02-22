Feminist forum proffers solution to low women political participation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Participants in a Nigerian Feminists Forum, NFF, conference have challenged political parties to build capacities for women so as to increases their participation in the political processes.

The participants frowned at the content demands from women before they were considered for political positions, as against their male counterpart that was not subjected to such scrutinies before awarding them with positions.

They however insisted that what women required to increase their participation in politics were support and level playing ground to measure up, noting that targeted advocacy was also required to scale up women participation.

Speaking on legal reform and women participation in decision making spaces, in Enugu, on Monday, NFF focal person, Chinonso Okechukwu stated that it was not true that women don’t support other women to excel in politics.

The participants said that the narrative about women has to change to promote consciences and inclusiveness, stressing that a level playing ground for women participation was of utmost importance.

Former governorship candidate in Enugu state and Chairperson of League of Women Voters of Nigeria, Nnenna Anozie suggested that it was high time Nigerians looked at issues around the reduction in the number of seats in the National Assembly or scrapping of the Senate, as well as alterations of section 147 (3) of the Nigeria constitution which makes it mandatory for the president to appoint at least a minister from each of the 36 states.

Anozie listed factors against women participation in politics to include lack of internal democracy in political parties, electoral violence among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

