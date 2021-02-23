Kindly Share This Story:

Former minister of Aviation and fiery nationalist, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described popular clergy and prophet in charge of Champions Royal Assembly, Joshua Iginla as a truly remarkable, kind, compassionate, gifted, wise, extraordinary and anointed man of God during his courtesy visit to his 80,000 seater auditorium known as City of Wonders at Kubwa, Abuja.

Fani-Kayode who just got back from his visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Counterparts in Enugu, decided to visit Iginla who is arguably one of the leading prophetic voices in this dispensation.

Although, the reason for the visit could not be ascertained, it might not be unconnected to national development or personal consultations.

Confirming the visit on his official page today, the former Aviation minister expressed joy and enthusiasm meeting such a great man of God:

“I had a wonderful time visiting with the great Prophet Iginla at his Church in Kubwa, Abuja yesterday immediately after I arrived from Enugu. The Church building is simply magnificent and the Prophet is a truly remarkable, kind, compassionate, gifted, wise, extraordinary and anointed man. He is one of God’s End-Time Generals and he is doing great things for the Lord and the Body of Christ. I am very proud of him.”

