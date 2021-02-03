Federal Government, UN dialogue on inclusive, sustainable food systems

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Ajumobi

In preparation for a United Nations Food Systems Summit to be convened by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in September 2021, the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the United Nations systems in Nigeria has announced plans to organize series of dialogues across the country towards ensuring resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems in Nigeria by 2030.

As announced on Monday by the National Convenor of Nigeria Food Systems Summit Dialogue (FSSD), and Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Olusola Idowu, the first food systems dialogues will hold on 23 February. She added that it will be based on five action tracks that will ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all; Shift to sustainable Consumption Patterns; Boost nature-positive production; Advance equitable livelihood; and build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks, and stress.

“The Nigeria FSSD would be organized at three levels: The Inception National Dialogue, aimed at identifying food systems challenges from multiple perspectives; the Exploratory Dialogues, planned to hold in the six geo-political zones and major cities in Nigeria to harness promising approaches from diverse stakeholders that contribute to food systems in the country; and the Consolidatory Dialogues, aimed to exchange views on the pathway towards sustainable national food system, identify intentions and commitments of different food system actors”.

Providing some insights, Mrs. Idowu explained that in Nigeria, the Food Systems Dialogue would create more inclusive, healthier food systems, and encourage a collaborative approach towards building a sustainable food system and enhance the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened the Nigeria food systems, and the food systems dialogues would provide a critical opportunity to tackle the weaknesses that were exposed by the crisis.

“We must mobilise human and material resources across the country, and come together to dialogue on how to build back better, the ailing food systems.” He emphasized, “We are all members of the global food system, and we all have a responsibility to act.”

Mr Kallon informed that the UN Secretary-General’s Food Systems Summit was designed to galvanise new actions to deliver progress on all 17 SDGs, each of which relies to some degree on healthier, more sustainable, and equitable food systems. “It will also enhance food security and sustainability of eco-based Agriculture and food systems around the world.” He added.

Recalled that in November 2020, the Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the Advisory Committee of the Food Systems Summit, Amina J. Mohammed, had invited all Member States to engage in the preparation of the Summit through encouraging action-oriented Dialogues, discussing ways to achieve sustainable food systems by 2030.

Also in December 2020, Envoy for the Food Systems Summit, Agnes Kalibata, launched the Food System Summit Dialogues (FSSD), which are critical to the engagement process and offer a purposeful and organized forum for stakeholders to come together to share evidence, experiences, and new ideas to transform the way the world produces consumes and disposes of food.

Vanguard News Nigeria

