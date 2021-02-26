Fed Min of Science and Technology to partner with Ned Nwoko Foundation to eradicate malaria

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Ned Nwoko on a visit to the Ministry of Science and Technology, presented the Malaria Project to the Hon. Minister of State for Science and Technology Mohammed Abdullahi and shared with him the key areas of focus to fight Malaria in Nigeria thus: Vaccine Development, Sanitation, Waste Management through the establishment of recycling plants in all Local Govt Areas, and finally Fumigation. Prince Ned Nwoko stated that Malaria being an African problem must be tackled by Africans and it starts with maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness.

The Hon. Minister praised the initiative of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and also shared in his opinion that even with the COVID-19 pandemic countries came together to proffer immediate solutions towards curbing the spread of the pandemic, and within a short while, a vaccine was produced. In his words, “Africa should channel its energy, in research and development findings towards its efforts in finding sustainable solutions to eradicate malaria in Africa”. The Minister disclosed that through one of the Agencies of the ministry, National Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR) the Ministry will partner with the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation on the Malaria vaccine research and development. The partnership also extends to other critical areas of the project particularly ensuring that the right chemicals are used for the Fumigation of the environment.

He commended the efforts of the Chairman, Prince Ned Nwoko to have ventured into such a humanitarian and selfless initiative to ensure Nigeria and indeed Africa is free from malaria, a disease that has ravaged the continent for many years. Mr Chuks Anyaduba, Project Coordinator, Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project, in his closing remarks, encouraged all stakeholders to come together in order to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.

