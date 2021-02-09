Fear grips Bayelsa community as gunmen kill soldier, cart away AK-47 rifle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

Palpable fear has gripped the people of Apoi Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, as unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a military officer and carted away and with his AK-47 rifle.

Already, the indigenes of the community have fled the community to neighbouring villages and elsewhere for fear of reprisal attack on the community by the military.

It was learnt that the soldier was on official duty to Apoi Community for a pipeline surveillance job when he was gunned down on Monday afternoon.

He was said to have been killed in the forest between the boundary of Apoi and Azuzuama communities, where there is a pipeline, the assailants reportedly carted away with his AK 47 rifle, before community folks could get to the spot.

When contacted on the development, the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Army, 16 Brigade, Yenagoa, Capt. Tonye, said efforts were on to reach out to the appropriate quarters to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, confirming the development, the Community Development Committee, CDC, Chairman, Jepthah Keme, while condemning the incident, said the community was ready to give security agencies every necessary information and assistance.

He said the community is restless as such thing as never happened before as they are generally peaceful and law-abiding.

He said: “As a community, we are restless, we equally condemned the attack, we are working with the security agencies to give them every necessary information and support to bring the perpetrators.

These people(perpetrators) are not from Apoi, something like this has never happened, they are not from our community and their identity is still unknown. Because of this incident, our people have fled to neighbouring villages and other places. The community is deserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: