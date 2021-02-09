FCT Police Command did not rescue or arrest 115 young mother’s in Abuja human milk factory ― Yusuf

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

…urge residents to report all suspicious activities

The FCT Police Command on Tuesday dissociated itself from the viral article trending in some sections of the social media suggesting that the Command arrested or rescued one hundred and fifteen (115) young mothers from a ‘ human milk factory’.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer of the Command said, “The Command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the Command.

“However, the Command is soliciting for useful information from members of the public on occurrence of the ‘ incident”.

“While urging residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 protocols, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“To report all suspicious movements within your vicinity, emergency or distress call these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 .

“To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352”

