FBNQuest partners ‘Teach for Nigeria’ on Incubation Hub Pitch Contest

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has continued to strengthen its partnership with Teach for Nigeria (TFN) by supporting the TFN Incubation Hub Pitch Contest and the TFN Annual Mentoring Programme.

Teach for Nigeria is a non-profit organization committed to developing leaders and promoting educational development across the nation by recruiting graduates and professionals to teach in under-served schools as full-time teachers.

FBNQuest partnered with TFN on its Incubation Hub Pitch Contest, a 3-month Incubation Programme that provides TFN alumni a unique opportunity to accelerate growth through their social impact projects. The Incubation Hub is designed to equip participants with the practical knowledge required to build and sustain their enterprise.

Commenting on the partnership with Teach for Nigeria, Lolade Sasore, Head, People & Knowledge Engagement at FBNQuest stated, “We recognise the role education plays as a catalyst for growth and development, and we remain committed to equipping our youth with the right skills to excel.

“Through this and other partnerships, we hope to provide access to more opportunities for young leaders to actively contribute to building a stable economy.” she added.

