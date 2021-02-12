FBN Insurance wins CEO of the year award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBN Insurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah has emerged the CEO of the Year in the Africa Insurance Awards 2020 edition held virtually by African Reinsurance Corporation.

The organizers, AfricaRe, said Ojumah won the CEO of the Year Award on the strength of his ability to turn around the fortunes of FBN Insurance and the company today is a top performer in terms of premium growth.

Ojumah was also applauded for using his experience to gain market share and for overseeing a strategic acquisition of FBN General Insurance.

Also commendable was the pioneer of the sale of insurance through mobile devices under his leadership.

Ojumah’s ability to navigate FBN Insurance through the health and economic crisis that enveloped the world in 2020 in order to meet the expectations of shareholders was also acknowledged.

While congratulating the winners at this year’s edition of the African Insurance Awards, Dr. Corneille Karekezi, Group MD and CEO of AfricaRe, commended all the nominees and revealed that each winner will get $25,000.

He also said, “You have made all of us, in the insurance industry, proud and even more determined to achieve greater success, and to serve our customers and communities to manage better the risks they face.”

In his acceptance speech, Ojumah dedicated the award to all those who have been at the frontline working tirelessly to find a lasting solution to the health challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

