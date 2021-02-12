Fayemi appoints Olanipekun as chancellor of new Ekiti varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

…I feel honoured, says Olanipekun

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Friday appointed members of the Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

The Governing Council Members are: Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)- Chancellor, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo- Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Kola Oladunjoye – Member.

Others include: Mr S. I. Folorunso- Member,Otunba Kunle Ajayi- Member, Mrs Jumoke Adamolekun- Member ,Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye- Member, Dr Segun Aina- Member and Dr Adelana Adeleye – Olusae – Member.

The appointments, according to Fayemi take immediate effect. The College of Education, Ikere Ekiti was last year upgraded to a university status due to the agitations of the people of the town.

Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is an indigene of Ikere Ekiti. The Lawyer has been in the legal profession for over four decades.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to his appointment, the legal luminary, Chief Olanipekun(SAN), promised to live up to the expectation of the people in his new appointment as the pioneer Chancellor of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

The Legal Luminary, said he perceived the new appointment as an opportunity for him to contribute to the development of the state, particularly to Human capital development, the most flourishing industry in Ekiti .

The legal icon said he would bring his wealth of experience in legal profession and education to bear in the development of the new citadel of learning.

“I appreciate Governor Kayode Fayemi for this lofty appointment that would make me contribute meaningfully to the development of my state.

“I am particularly elated that the university is sited in my home town and I will do all within my capacity to build the university to an institution we can all be proud of”.

Olanipekun said his experience as a former Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Ibadan and his present position as the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, would assist him in his present position.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: