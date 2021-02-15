Farmers/herders crisis: Group cautions against constant attacks on President Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Some middle-belt leaders have denounced Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over his persistent attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group, under the auspices of the Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), warned the governor to focus on governance rather than habitually inciting Nigerians against Fulani herders.

The MBCG, at a press conference in Abuja, described Ortom’s assaults on President Buhari and Fulani herders as “uncomplimentary and a grand plot to orchestrate widespread public violence in Nigeria.”

In his address, Alex Samuel, the Secretary of MBCG’s Board of Trustees, said the governor’s antics is aimed to divert attention from happenings in his state.

Samuel noted that Ortom capitalizes on the slightest opportunity to criticise Buhari whereas in his state people die daily of hardship and starvation.

According to him, while President Buhari has entrenched durable peace between farmers and herders, Ortom continues to fuel hatred amongst the people due to political benefits.

The MBCG advised the governor to concentrate on providing genuine leadership to the people who elected him.

The group added that Ortom who has displayed zero capacity to lead people uses President Buhari to cover his own failures in leadership.

Mr Samuel, however, warned the governor to stop dancing on the graves of innocent citizens with his persistent onslaught on Buhari and Fulani herders.

He said Gov. Ortom has been tolerated enough and he should purge himself of the anti-Buhari and Fulani herders’ sentiments and face genuine governance.

