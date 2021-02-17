Farmers/herders conflicts: ECOWAS must curb movement of foreign herders in the region ― Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

…advocates commercial grazing

By James Ogunnaike

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take drastic steps in curbing foreign herders who are always armed with sophisticated weapons from making incursion into Nigeria.

The Kano State governor made the call on Tuesday while speaking at the Stakeholders’ Parley on Farmers/Herders Conflict, organised by the Ogun State government, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

He also advocated what he described as “commercial herding” as panacea to the incessant clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

Ganduje reiterated his call on the federal government to ban open grazing and block grazing routes from the northern to the southern part of the country.

He noted that herders would need to abandon “traditional grazing” and embrace “merchant grazing” in order to find lasting solution to killings and wanton destruction of property that had characterised farmers/herders clashes in the country.

The parley also had in attendance, Governors Bello Muhammed Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Sanni Bello (Niger), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

The meeting was equally attended by traditional rulers, representatives of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and other relevant stakeholders.

Ganduje acknowledged that climate change has been responsible for the influx of herders into the country from the neighbouring countries, maintaining that open grazing was no longer sustainable and realistic, particularly in the face of conflicts between herders and farmers.

He said investigation had shown that herders wrecking havoc are foreigners who enter the country illegally through Niger in the north and Benin Republic in south.

While noting that clamouring for eviction of Fulani herdsmen from the southern part of the country cannot solve the crisis, the governor called for strong resolution mechanism towards ending the conflicts.

Corroborating Ganduje, other governors present called for ban of open grazing by herders and advocated ranching.

They hammered on the need to collectively tackle criminal herders and their sponsors, who according to them have continued to sow discord of conflict between farmers and legal herders in the country.

In their respective remarks, the Ogun State chairman of AFAN and national president of MACBAN, Segun Dasaolu and Muhammed Kirowa, promised to work together and fish out criminals using the name of associations to perpetrate mayhem in the state.

Also speaking, Sarikin Fulani of Ogun state and Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Muhammed Kabir Labar, disclosed that since conflict started in the state, his association had lost 23 members, over 1,000 cows, while 20 houses belonging to Fulani herdsmen were burnt.

He noted that Ogun has remained the best place to do business, saying “we shall join hands with government to surmount the security challenge”, adding that “perpetrators of these crimes are from the neighbouring countries”.

Earlier in his address, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared that his administration would not hesitate to deal with any group of people fanning ember of discord in the state.

He explained that the stakeholders’ parley had become imperative in finding solution to the farmers/herders clashes, saying the parley must come out with tactical recommendations to ending the clashes.

Abiodun, however, disclosed that his administration had deployed a Special Task Force that will be based permanently at the troubled locations.

He thanked the governors for honouring the invitation of the state, expressing hope that the parley would help in finding lasting solution clashes between farmers and herders.

